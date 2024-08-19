20-year-old man riding dirtbike crashes, dies in Stark County

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal dirtbike crash that occurred in Canton Township.

At approximately 10:03 p.m., Dakota S. Stach, 20, of Canton rode a blue 2006 Yamaha dirtbike northbound on Marietta Ave SE, according to the authorities.

OSHP says the vehicle was traveling off the right side of the road, and Stach was ejected after striking a mailbox and utility pole.

A witness told OSHP that the dirtbike was traveling at high speeds before the crash.

Stach was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to OSHP.

The Highway Patrol reported that Stach had a helmet on during the crash.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.