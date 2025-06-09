20-year-old man shot and killed while sitting in car in Painesville

The Painesville Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man that happened over the weekend.

According to the department, it happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at the intersection of North State Street and Rockwood Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim, later identified as Wyllyam James Sheffey Jr., of Ashtabula, in the vehicle's driver's seat, Lt. Toby Burgett said in a news release.

No further details were provided.

Painesville Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 440-392-5840 or the tip line at 440-392-5839.