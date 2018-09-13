CLEVELAND - The Ohio Department of Education released its report cards for districts across the state Thursday.

The report cards give the community a clear picture of the progress of districts and schools in raising achievement and preparing students for the future, according to DOE.

Each district's overall grade is calculated by results in six components: 20 percent Achievement, 20 percent Progress, 15 percent Graduation Rate, 15 percent Gap Closing, 15 percent Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers, and 15 percent Prepared for Success.

Search our database of scores here to see how your child's district performed. Click each record to see expanded details on each district's grades.

Click here if you have trouble viewing the form above. If this link doesn't work, you can view an embedded document with grades for districts in our local viewing area at the bottom of this story, or click here to search for your district on the state's Department of Education website.

You can read more details about the Ohio School Report Cards, including a detailed guide on interpreting the grades, on the DOE's site here.

Dept. of Education District Grades