2025 Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade route has been released and remains the same

St. Patrick's Day is nearing, and organizers have released the parade route, which will be familiar to those who attend annually.

The City of Cleveland has said it is committed to keeping the parade route along Superior Avenue unchanged for 2025 and 2026.

However, parade goers may see changes in 2027:

Is the St. Patrick's Day Parade in jeopardy due to upcoming Midway Project?

This year's theme is Celebration of the life of St. Brigid.

What is the 2025 parade route?

The parade starts at 2:04 p.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street to Superior and East 22nd Street.

Before the parade, Katie Schmitt of Euclid will sing the National Anthem of Ireland at 2 p.m.

United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Route

Grand Marshal for the 2025 Parade

The grand marshal of the parade is West Park resident Shannon M. Corcoran. She is an active member of the Parade committee and previously served as Deputy Director and Executive Director. Corcoran is an active member in the Irish committee and is a part of Cleveland Feis Society, Cleveland Cultural Gardens, Irish American Club East Side, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, West Side Irish American Club and the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland.

Who are the 2025 parade co-chairs?

Katie Schmitt of Euclid and Michael J. Conkey of Cleveland Heights are this year's co-chairs.

Schmitt serves as a Delegate of the United Irish Societies of Cleveland and will be a vocalist for the National Anthems of Ireland and the U.S. before the annual parade begins. She is heavily involved in the Irish community and is a member of the Cleveland Feis Society, Irish American Club East Side and the United Irish Societies.

Conkey is also active in the Irish community and is a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Irish American Club East Side. He retired from the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Benjamin Rose.

Parade Participants

The participants will include Parade Committee and Honorees, Civic Officials, Irish Organizations, Safety Forces, Honor Guards, Novelties, Drill Team, Floats, Marching Units, Pipe Bands, High School and College Bands.

As one of Ohio's oldest traditions, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the single largest attended event in the City of Cleveland.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 PARADE: