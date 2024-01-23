21-year-old Shaker Hts. man survives gunshot to the face; three teens arrested, police say

On Sunday, a 21-year-old man survived being shot in the face while sitting in the parking lot of the Heights Garden Apartment Complex in Cleveland Heights.

According to Cleveland Heights Police, three teenagers — an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds — were arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday.

They have all been charged with felonious assault and armed robbery.

The EDGE SWAT Team, a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of members from seven communities, including Cleveland Heights, assisted in the arrests.

No further information has been provided.