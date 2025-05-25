21st Annual Firefighter Memorial Ride honors fallen first responders

The annual Firefighter Memorial Ride took place Sunday at the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial to honor the 343 firefighters who died from the collapse of the World Trade Center, as well as three local firefighters who died last year.

In the morning, Cleveland Firefighter Shawn Calvey, Painesville Fire Lt. Amanda Karduck and Madison Fire Lt. Alan Van Kramer were all honored.

After the ceremony, family members and fellow firefighters joined the police escorted ride through multiple communities in Northeast Ohio.

The ride ended at the South East Harley-Davidson.

"We're just thrilled that we're able to do something for the firefighters' families," said Director of Operations Tate McNutt. "We're happy to support."

Organizers told News 5 that over 500 motorcycles were part of the day.