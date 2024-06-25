22-year-old facing murder charge mistakenly released from Cuyahoga County Jail; authorities looking for him

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old man who was mistakenly released from county jail following a mixup with case numbers.

Amarion Sanders was behind bars on an aggravated murder charge. Court records show his case number was mixed up with a separate case and dismissed.

Sanders has an active warrant out for his arrest.

"This court is requesting the county sheriff and CPD Homicide to take the extraordinary steps necessary to correct this court's error and return defendant to the county jail for the public safety," records state.

Sanders is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Tips can be anonymous.