Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

22-year-old facing murder charge mistakenly released from Cuyahoga County Jail; authorities looking for him

Amarion Sanders.jpg
Cuyahoga County Jail
Amarion Sanders
Amarion Sanders.jpg
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jun 25, 2024

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old man who was mistakenly released from county jail following a mixup with case numbers.

Amarion Sanders was behind bars on an aggravated murder charge. Court records show his case number was mixed up with a separate case and dismissed.

Sanders has an active warrant out for his arrest.

"This court is requesting the county sheriff and CPD Homicide to take the extraordinary steps necessary to correct this court's error and return defendant to the county jail for the public safety," records state.

Sanders is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Tips can be anonymous.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through