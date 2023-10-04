23-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Madison Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 23-year-old man dead in Madison Township.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Mansfield Lucas Road near Illinois Avenue.

According to troopers, 23-year-old Mason Clover was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson Street Glide southeast on Mansfield Lucas Road, when he traveled off the left side of the road and down an embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The road was closed for two hours while crews investigated.