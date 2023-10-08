Watch Now
23yo pedestrian with baby hit by car, 3-month-old dead; suspect arrested

Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 12:37:51-04

A 3-month-old baby is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

According to Cleveland police, a 23-year-old man and 3-month-baby were hit while walking in the area of East 79th Street and Opportunity Corridor around 6:30 a.m.

The 3-month-old died as a result, the condition of the man is unknown.

An arrest has been made; however, there have not been any charges made, police said.

No further information has been provided. News 5 will follow up on this developing story.

