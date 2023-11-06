Watch Now
24-year-old Kent man pleads guilty to charges related to sexual exploitation of 11-year-old, officials say

Posted at 6:57 PM, Nov 06, 2023
A 24-year-old Kent man has pleaded guilty to several felony charges in connection to the sexual exploitation of an 11-year-old girl in April, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

On April 11, authorities received information that 25-year-old George Reed was allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl child from Green, Ohio. An investigation into the incident led detectives to determine Reed used Snapchat to send explicit photos and to entice her to meet for sex, police said.

He was arrested two days later and booked into the Summit County Jail.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Reed pleaded guilty Monday morning to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony, gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a felony in the fifth-degree.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

