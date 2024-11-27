24-year-old man charged for hit-skip crash that killed 61-year-old woman

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday morning in Shelby, in Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post.

Authorities said that 61-year-old Barbara Warner was walking along Warner Road around 6:30 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Warner was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

OSHP said the suspect was identified following tips from the public.

The 24-year-old has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and tampering with evidence, which are both felonies.

OSHP said the Shelby Police Department and the Richland County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the investigation.