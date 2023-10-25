24-year-old man dead after crashing truck into boulder, fire hydrant in Ashtabula County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead.
The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Middle Road near State Route 193.
According to troopers, 24-year-old Vincent Noah was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Middle Road.
Troopers said Noah drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a boulder, a fire hydrant, and a tree.
The vehicle then flipped and hit a second tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.