24-year-old man dead after crashing truck into boulder, fire hydrant in Ashtabula County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Middle Road near State Route 193.

According to troopers, 24-year-old Vincent Noah was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Middle Road.

Troopers said Noah drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a boulder, a fire hydrant, and a tree.

The vehicle then flipped and hit a second tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.