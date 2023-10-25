Watch Now
24-year-old man dead after crashing truck into boulder, fire hydrant in Ashtabula County

News 5 Cleveland.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 25, 2023
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on Middle Road near State Route 193.

According to troopers, 24-year-old Vincent Noah was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Middle Road.

Troopers said Noah drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a boulder, a fire hydrant, and a tree.

The vehicle then flipped and hit a second tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

