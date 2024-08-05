25-year-old man gets life in prison for Gage Zirke's 2021 murder

An Akron man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the fatal shooting of a former Akron high school football star back in 2021.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Desean Williamson, 25, was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning by Judge Jennifer Towell.

Williamson previously pleaded guilty to counts of murder and one count of felonious assault for the death of 20-year-old Gage Zirke.

Authorities say that Zirke was shot and killed while he was sitting in his car near 11th Street and Wilbeth Road in Akron on July 25, 2021.

Former high school football star shot and killed in Akron

Zirke played wide receiver at Dutch Fork High School in South Carolina and impressed with his speed on the field. He was a star on Dutch Fork's 2018 championship team. He moved to Akron a couple of years before he was shot.

Investigators discovered that Williamson shot Zirke after an argument.