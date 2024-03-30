Watch Now
25-year-old shot and killed in Mansfield

Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 10:24:11-04

The Mansfield Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old early Saturday morning.

According to the authorities, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Spring Street just before 2 a.m. for a report of someone who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the home. The victim, who has not been identified, had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

A suspect has not been identified, and no further information has been released.

Anyone with tips about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Rick Clapp at 419-755-9470.

