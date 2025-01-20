1 dead in single-car crash in Erie County

A man died in a single-vehicle crash crash Sunday afternoon in Erie County, according to the Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:16 p.m. on Bellamy Road, just south of State Route 113 in Berlin Township.

The 27-year-old of Wakeman, Ohio, was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry southbound on Bellamy Road when he veered off the left side of the roadway, OHSP said.

Officials say his car entered a ditch, overturned, and he was found without a seatbelt on.

The crash remains under investigation.