27-year-old dies after collapsing at Cuyahoga County Correctional Center

A 27-year-old man died after he participated in recreational activities and collapsed in the Cuyahoga County Correctional Center Thursday evening, according to the Cuyahoga County's Office.

Around 7:25 p.m. the man experienced a medical emergency, the office said.

The 27-year-old said he suddenly collapsed after the activities and the corrections center immediately responded and provided medical aid, the office said.

He was transported to the Metro Health by Cleveland EMS for treatment and was pronounced dead.

The county's office said the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will further investigate and determine the cause and manner of his death.