29-year-old arrested following police chase on Interstate 90

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase on Interstate 90 early Monday morning.

The driver has been charged with the following:



Driving under suspension

Reckless operation

Resisting arrest

Obstructing official business

Failure to comply

Everything started around 2 a.m. when Rocky River Police heard from Lakewood Police about three vehicles involved in an attempted robbery.

Lakewood Police were searching the area when they saw a silver Mercedes without its headlights on. A short time later, Rocky River Police saw the same vehicle on I-90 still driving with its headlights off.

Rocky River officers initiated a traffic stop, but the car fled west on the highway. It then left I-90 at the Crocker Road exit, turned around, and got back on I-90 heading east, authorities said.

When the Mercedes reached the Detroit Road exit, Rocky River Police deployed stop sticks. The car hit the device but kept heading east, driving on deflated tires.

Rocky River and Westlake Police eventually boxed the car in and stopped it near East 105th Street and Wade Park.

The driver was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Police said additional felony charges are pending against the driver.

Authorities didn't provide any further specifics regarding the attempted robbery Lakewood Police were dealing with when the initial chase started.

