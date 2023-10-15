Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 17-year-old teens shot on Cleveland East Side early Sunday morning

IMG_6624.jpg
News 5
IMG_6624.jpg
Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 13:04:03-04

Three 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Broadway Avenue and E. 55th Street area early Sunday morning.

According to the Cleveland police, two 17-year-old males and one 17-year-old female were shot in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The teens were all transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The incident is under investigation. No further information has been provided.

News 5 will provide additional information as made available on this developing story.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.