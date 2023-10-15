3 17-year-old teens shot on Cleveland East Side early Sunday morning

Three 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Broadway Avenue and E. 55th Street area early Sunday morning.
According to the Cleveland police, two 17-year-old males and one 17-year-old female were shot in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
The teens were all transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
The incident is under investigation. No further information has been provided.
News 5 will provide additional information as made available on this developing story.
