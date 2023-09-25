Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 arraigned for shooting in Garfield Heights that injured infant, father

09-22-23 GARFIELD HTS BABY SHOT.jpg
News 5
09-22-23 GARFIELD HTS BABY SHOT.jpg
Posted at 5:05 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 17:05:50-04

Three people were arraigned in court Monday for their roles in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby and the child’s father in Garfield Heights last week.

All three were charged with felonious assault, and bond was set at $2 million each.

News 5 previously reported that three 22-year-old men were arrested for the shooting.

Witnesses said the baby and her parents were on a walk on Langton Avenue Thursday when three people in a gold sedan starting shooting at them.

The baby girl and father are expected to survive.

Police arrested all three suspects at an address near the shooting scene Thursday nighrt.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood; it’s a good place to live. But we have the violence that we have all over,” said Tom Wright, who lives nearby where the shooting happened.

Neighbors told News 5 they saw the baby being pushed in a stroller down Langton Ave. by her parents. They stopped near East 111th St., and a heated exchange began with several people inside a car.

“I heard what I thought were fireworks. And my wife looked out the window and could see a gold car in front of the house next door. A couple of minutes later, I heard what sounded like more fireworks coming from down the street. But they weren’t fireworks. It was an automatic weapon,” Wright recalled.

Police said a "neighborhood beef" led to the shooting.

As of Friday, both victims’ conditions were stable.

RELATED:

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.