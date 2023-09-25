3 arraigned for shooting in Garfield Heights that injured infant, father

Three people were arraigned in court Monday for their roles in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby and the child’s father in Garfield Heights last week.

All three were charged with felonious assault, and bond was set at $2 million each.

News 5 previously reported that three 22-year-old men were arrested for the shooting.

Witnesses said the baby and her parents were on a walk on Langton Avenue Thursday when three people in a gold sedan starting shooting at them.

The baby girl and father are expected to survive.

Police arrested all three suspects at an address near the shooting scene Thursday nighrt.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood; it’s a good place to live. But we have the violence that we have all over,” said Tom Wright, who lives nearby where the shooting happened.

Neighbors told News 5 they saw the baby being pushed in a stroller down Langton Ave. by her parents. They stopped near East 111th St., and a heated exchange began with several people inside a car.

“I heard what I thought were fireworks. And my wife looked out the window and could see a gold car in front of the house next door. A couple of minutes later, I heard what sounded like more fireworks coming from down the street. But they weren’t fireworks. It was an automatic weapon,” Wright recalled.

Police said a "neighborhood beef" led to the shooting.

As of Friday, both victims’ conditions were stable.