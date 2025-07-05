3 arrested after stolen vehicle police pursuit in Cleveland

Three men involved in a stolen vehicle incident that involved guns were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police said Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office deputies found a stolen car and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit ended near Prospect Avenue and East 55th Street due to the driver's "poor driving" and "disregard for traffic laws," leading the car to become disabled, police said.

CPD said four suspects left the stolen car parked illegally and "carelessly abandoned with the doors left open."

The deputies went after the suspects, who fled northbound, as officers arrived in the area to set up a perimeter.

Police said deputies found a pistol-sized AK-47 as they were in search of the suspects.

The Canine Unit arrived, and officers worked together to detain two of the suspects right across from the Cleveland Police Third District building.

As they continued searching, they came across a hoodie believed to have been left behind by one of the suspects. The K9 led officers to the third suspect, who was found by the entrance of a business on Perkins Avenue, police said.

Another officer and a K9 from the unit continued searching south of Chester Avenue and found three additional guns that the suspects had gotten rid of.

According to CPD, the fourth person is still outstanding.