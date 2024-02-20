3 arrested during Springfield Township drug raid in Summit County

Members of the Springfield Township Police Department and the Metro SWAT team raided a house Tuesday morning after getting tips from the public that a drug operation was taking place.

Authorities said they received tips about numerous vehicles coming and going at a home in the 1600 block of Ewart Drive. Recently, multiple drug possession arrests were made in connection with cars leaving the home.

Earlier today, SWAT descended on the home, and three individuals were arrested on various charges, including active warrants, having weapons under disability, drug possession and possessing drug paraphernalia. Additional charges may be handed down in the future.

"The Springfield Township Police Department wishes to emphasize its commitment to addressing and combating illegal drug activity within our community. As such, this operation is part of an ongoing effort to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents," authorities said.