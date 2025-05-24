3 arrested on felony charges after pursuit in Lorain ends in multiple vehicle crash

Three people were arrested on felony charges Thursday after a police pursuit in Lorain ended in a multi-vehicle crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler S. Ross.

At about 2 p.m., the OHSP was informed that two stolen vehicles were traveling from New York through Ohio. Just after 3 p.m., troopers from the Chardon Post of OHSP found the stolen cars and initiated a traffic stop, Ross said.

The cars failed to stop, and a pursuit began. Officers called off the pursuit because of safety concerns.

Ross said troopers stayed in the area to look for the vehicles and located one of them, a white Dodge Challenger, traveling westbound on the Ohio turnpike and initiated another traffic stop right before 5:30 p.m.

During the pursuit, police successfully used a tire deflation device, causing the car to have two flat tires. Ross said it exited the Ohio Turnpike and entered Lorain County.

While that chase happened, troopers found the second stolen vehicle also in Lorain County, a red Dodge Durango. Troopers initiated a traffic stop with the second car, but due to its failure to stop, another pursuit began while the other was still happening.

Shortly after the second pursuit began, the Durango crashed into two other vehicles at the Oak Point Road and Deerfield Estates intersection in the city of Lorain, Ross said.

The suspect driving the Durango initially ran on foot but was quickly arrested. A few moments later, the Dodge Challenger crashed into three vehicles at the intersection of State Route 58 and Meister Road in the city of Lorain, Ross said.

According to OHSP, two suspects got out of the Dodge Challenger and were immediately taken into custody.

There were no life-threatening injuries, Ross said.

All three suspects were transported to the Lorain County Jail on multiple felony charges, including fleeing and eluding, aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, along with various traffic offenses, OHSP said.

The incident is under investigation, and the case is open. There is no further information at this time, said Ross