3 displaced, 10 cats rescued from Akron house fire

Three people were displaced, and 10 cats were recovered from a structure fire in Akron on Saturday, according to the Akron Fire Department.

According to the fire department, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Salida Street for a report of a residential structure fire around 3:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found an occupied two-and-a-half-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor, the department said.

The Red Cross was contacted for three people displaced because of the incident, and 10 cats were recovered from the building, officials said.

Authorities say there were no injuries reported.

The department says fire companies were able to enter and extinguish the fire from inside the building.

It is unknown what caused the fire to break out.

