3 empty railcars derail at CSX Collinwood Yard; cause of derailment under investigation

CSX railroad is investigating after three railcars derailed at its Collinwood Yard in Cleveland near East 152nd Street.

The derailment happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The railroad said the railcars remain upright but are leaning over. The railcars were empty, and there were no spills or leaks and no danger to the public. No one was injured in the derailment.

Joseph Aliberti Train derailment at CSX Collinwood Yard in Cleveland

"Safety is our highest priority as our team works to recover the damaged equipment and completely restore the area," the railroad said.

A preliminary cause of the derailment wasn't provided.