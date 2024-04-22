Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 empty railcars derail at CSX Collinwood Yard; cause of derailment under investigation

IMG_2261.jpg
Anthony Garcia | News 5 Cleveland
IMG_2261.jpg
Posted at 8:28 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 20:28:38-04

CSX railroad is investigating after three railcars derailed at its Collinwood Yard in Cleveland near East 152nd Street.

The derailment happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The railroad said the railcars remain upright but are leaning over. The railcars were empty, and there were no spills or leaks and no danger to the public. No one was injured in the derailment.

thumbnail_image0.jpg
Train derailment at CSX Collinwood Yard in Cleveland

"Safety is our highest priority as our team works to recover the damaged equipment and completely restore the area," the railroad said.

A preliminary cause of the derailment wasn't provided.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through