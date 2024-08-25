3 involved in ambulance crash in Stark County

CLEVELAND — Two employees from the North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department and another driver were involved in a car crash Saturday morning in Stark County, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Brandon Johnston.

Authorities said the crash occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m.

The NLFD was returning from a medical call when Medic 1 was involved in the accident at Lincoln Way and Alabama Avenue, Johnston said.

Johnston said the crew was able to remove themselves, check on the other driver and perform assessments.

Authorities say two of the NLFDs involved in the crash were transported to Aultman Orrville Hospital to be evaluated by Dalton Fire, while the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Mercy Hospital by Brewster Fire for evaluation.

Additional agencies responded to the scene with mutual aid requests from Brewster Fire and Dalton Fire.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was informed and is handling the investigation.

The NFLD employees were released from the hospital, and there is no further information.