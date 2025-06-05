Watch Now
3 teens injured in shooting at Cleveland apartment

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds injured early Thursday morning.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds injured early Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 10700 block of Shaker Boulevard, following an argument at one of the apartments.

"During the incident, gunshots were fired, resulting in injuries to three individuals: a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, and an 18-year-old male," police said. "Initial information suggests that the two male victims may have been shooting at each other."

All three were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said three guns were found at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

