30-year-old man shot, critically injured in Cleveland

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Public Information Office.

Cleveland police are investigating the shooting that took place in the area of West 81st Street and Wakefield Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old was shot and transported to the 2300 block of West 11th Street, where police were called. From there, the victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Officials say they have an individual in custody, but there is no further information on arrests or charges.