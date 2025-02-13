Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

30-year-old shot, killed in Canton: 18-year-old arrested

Police said the victim and suspect reside at the same address
Canton Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News 5 Cleveland.
Canton Police
Posted
and last updated

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Canton Wednesday morning, according to Canton Police Department.

Around 11:25 a.m., police received a call that reported a shooting on the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW.

Officers responded to the location and found the victim with gunshot wounds to his chest. They gave first aid until the Canton Fire Department medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died shortly after.

Investigators found that the suspect and victim reside at the same address.

Police said she was arrested Wednesday evening in Akron by members of the Canton Police Special Investigations Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

She was charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence.

The incident is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.