Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

30-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in the back in Canton

Canton Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News 5 Cleveland.
Canton Police
Posted

The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Dennis Garren, it happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Street NE.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a woman in the backyard being treated by Canton Fire Department medics. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, Garren said.

The woman has been identified as Ayla M. Managan, 30, according to police.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing, as no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.