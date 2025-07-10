30-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in the back in Canton

The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Dennis Garren, it happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Street NE.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a woman in the backyard being treated by Canton Fire Department medics. She was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, Garren said.

The woman has been identified as Ayla M. Managan, 30, according to police.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing, as no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800.