31-year-old man fatally shot in Oberlin; 19-year-old man in custody, police say

Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28

The Oberlin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of Donte A. Noble, a 31-year-old man from Lorain.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 100 block of South Pleasant Street Monday just after 6 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers found Noble lying in a driveway. He had been shot in the chest. A gun was found at the scene.

Noble was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Xavier A. Smith, 19, of Oberlin, was later identified as a suspect and arrested. Smith is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

A preliminary investigation indicates Smith and Noble were involved in "some sort of altercation preceding the shooting," authorities said.

Smith is currently being held at the Lorain County Jail.

