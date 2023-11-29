31-year-old man shot in face after refusing to give man some potato chips, police say

Akron Police are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. outside Lusty's Adventures on Stanton Avenue.

According to police, the victim was shot after an unknown man asked for some of his potato chips.

The man then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, police say.

The victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.