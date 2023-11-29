Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

31-year-old man shot in face after refusing to give man some potato chips, police say

Potato chips
Video Blocks
Potato chips
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 12:56:42-05

Akron Police are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. outside Lusty's Adventures on Stanton Avenue.

According to police, the victim was shot after an unknown man asked for some of his potato chips.

The man then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, police say.

The victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.