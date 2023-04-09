31-year-old woman's body found near train tracks in Painesville on Sunday

A 31-year-old woman's body was found near the train tracks at Bowhall Road in Painesville Township on Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

At 6:39 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area where they located the woman's body with "signs of injury," the post said.

The cause of death is unknown and the Lake County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 440-350-5620.

