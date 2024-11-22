Watch Now
32-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Akron

The Akron Police Department and Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating after a 32-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a home in Akron early Friday morning.

According to the medical examiner's office, officers responded to the 700 block of Wren Walk around 2:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

When officers went inside the home, they found the victim, who had been shot multiple times, authorities said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

No further information has been released.

