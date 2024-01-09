32-year-old man faces several felony charges after fleeing police with an officer in his car

A 32-year-old man faces several felony charges after taking Maple Heights police on a pursuit with an officer in his car.

According to police, on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Maple Heights Police responded to a call for a man who was unresponsive in a running SUV.

Police arrived at the intersection of Raymond Street and Northfield Road and observed the man slumped over the wheel of the SUV. An officer opened the passenger door to the SUV and cut the SUV off when the man woke up, police said.

The man cut the SUV back on and put the vehicle into gear and began driving with the officer still in the car. Officers began to pursue the man when, soon after, he stopped long enough to let the officer out, police said.

The man, however, continued to flee police after letting the officer out, leading Maple Heights officers and officers from several surrounding communities on a pursuit that ended in Cuyahoga Heights.

The man was arrested and arraigned in Garfield Heights Municipal Court on several felony charges.

There were no injuries, police said.