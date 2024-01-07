Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

35-year-old woman arrested in Steelyard Commons after making fake bomb threat, police say

Cleveland police
File Image
Cleveland police
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 11:02:28-05

CLEVELAND — A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Steelyard Commons Sunday morning.

Cleveland Police responded to 3500 Steelyard Drive for a call about a woman with a bomb around 9 a.m. The store was evacuated by the store manager.

According to police, they arrived on the scene to find that the woman did not have a bomb. She was arrested for inducing panic.

Officers took precautionary measures and had a K-9 sweep the store to confirm it was clear.

The incident is under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through