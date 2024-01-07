35-year-old woman arrested in Steelyard Commons after making fake bomb threat, police say

CLEVELAND — A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Steelyard Commons Sunday morning.

Cleveland Police responded to 3500 Steelyard Drive for a call about a woman with a bomb around 9 a.m. The store was evacuated by the store manager.

According to police, they arrived on the scene to find that the woman did not have a bomb. She was arrested for inducing panic.

Officers took precautionary measures and had a K-9 sweep the store to confirm it was clear.

The incident is under investigation.