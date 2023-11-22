35-year-old woman shot, killed in Kent

Kent Police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old woman dead.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Water Street.
When police arrived, they found the woman had been shot and killed.
According to police, their investigation revealed a domestic relationship between the woman and a 44-year-old man who was identified as the suspect.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for the man; he's been charged with aggravated murder.
