35-year-old woman shot, killed in Kent

Bob Fenner
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Kent Police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old woman dead.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Water Street.

When police arrived, they found the woman had been shot and killed.

According to police, their investigation revealed a domestic relationship between the woman and a 44-year-old man who was identified as the suspect.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for the man; he's been charged with aggravated murder.

