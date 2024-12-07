36-year-old man fatally shot after altercation in Akron

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Akron early Saturday morning after an altercation broke out, according to the Akron Police Department.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Carpenter Street, police said.

Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man outside, wounded from gunshots. The man was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after, police said.

According to officials, preliminary information revealed there was an altercation inside the apartment that involved two men and a third person. The altercation continued outside and escalated when the two men reportedly began to fight.

Police say at some point, the older man pulled out a gun and shot the 36-year-old.

Officials say officers detained a 49-year-old man at the scene and transported him to the police station for questioning. The man was released uncharged after being interviewed while detectives continued examining the incident's circumstances.

