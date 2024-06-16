Watch Now
36-year-old man stabbed at Medina graduation party; suspect in custody

A 33-year-old man is behind bars Sunday after stabbing another man at a graduation party in Medina, according to Medina police.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 16, 2024

It happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. at the Falling Oaks Clubhouse in the 800 block of Guilford Boulevard.

Medina police said officers were dispatched to the clubhouse after a pedestrian walking by got into a fight with partygoers, which resulted in a 36-year-old man being stabbed.

Responding officers found a knife at the scene, but the assailant had already fled, police said.

The victim was taken to Medina Hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown.

An investigation resulted in the suspect being identified as Antonio Darnell Watkins of Medina, police said. Watkins was located at a home in Lakewood.

Watkins was taken to the Medina County Jail on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, police said.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

