37-year-old Canton man shot and killed; 18-year-old arrested, police say

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a Canton man Friday night.

According to Canton police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue for a shooting.

Upon entering the home, officers found a 37-year-old man had been shot.

Dontae Crayton was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The 18-year-old was arrested at a nearby residence shortly after, and he has been charged with murder, police say.

The incident is under investigation. The Canton Police Detective Bureau asks that anyone with information on the shooting contact them at 330-489-3144.