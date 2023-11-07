39-year-old Akron man to serve at least 17 years in prison in connection to death of infant daughter

A 39-year-old Akron man will spend at least 17 years in prison in connection to the death of his 16-month-old daughter in January of 2022.

According to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, Latrell Wilson pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree and child endangering, a felony of the second degree.

In January 2022, the child's mother found the child in her crib face-down and she was not breathing. An investigation determined the girl had contusions and bruises. The cause of the child's death was blunt force trauma, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield sentenced Wilson, of Edgewood Avenue in Akron, to 17-to-22.5 years in prison.