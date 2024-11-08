39-year-old man arrested after road rage shooting in Akron

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a road rage incident resulted in a shooting, according to Akron police.

At approximately 4:13 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of East Market and South Arlington Street in Akron, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 78-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injury, the department said.

Authorities say, based on preliminary information, that a minor accident involving two vehicles on East Market Street occurred.

Police say both vehicles were traveling eastbound on East Market Street when the victim's vehicle sideswiped the other vehicle, leaving minor damage.

Officials say the 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle allegedly fired multiple shots, with one striking the victim. The 39-year-old man left the scene after the shooting.

Police say officers were notified of the shooter's location minutes later. He was located at a residence in the 700 block of Ravenswood Avenue.

Officers took the 39-year-old man into custody without incident and transported to the police station for questioning, police said.

According to police, further investigation led to the suspect being transported to Summit County Jail and charged with felonious assault.