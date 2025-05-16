3rd grader brought loaded gun to school and made threats

A third grader at Sauder Elementary who had a loaded gun in his book bag on Friday made threats to other students, according to Jackson Police Department Major Jim Monigold.

Monigold said officers responded to the Stark County elementary school around 12:30 p.m. in response to the 10-year-old who had a loaded 45-caliber firearm in his bag.

A student provided the school resource officer with information, Monigold said. The officer confronted the third grader and took the loaded weapon.

After further investigation, police learned that the third-grade student made threats against another student and the school resource officer.

Police say he has been charged with inducing panic and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon.

Monigold said all students and staff at Sauder Elementary followed safety protocols and stayed safe.

The incident is under investigation.