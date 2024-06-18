4 dogs, several cats saved from weekend Akron house fire

Four dogs and several cats were rescued from a house fire on East Archwood Avenue over the weekend.

On June 15, Akron firefighters responded to a two-story home, which had heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear. Fire companies entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire.

Firefighters found the animals inside and removed them from the house; paramedics worked to revive the pets. All survived, with the exception of one cat.

The residents of the home were not present at the time of the fire. There were no other injuries reported.