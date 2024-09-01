4 shot in Cleveland's East Side over alleged stolen property, police say

Four people were shot on the 14800 block of Lawndale Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., police responded to a call for shots fired. Upon arrival, they found four victims suffering gunshot wounds.

A 61-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were wounded by the gunfire.

Based on initial information, authorities say there was a dispute over alleged stolen property.

During the dispute, shots were fired. A 31-year-old man has been arrested.

The situation is still under investigation.