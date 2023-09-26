4-year-old injured in hit-skip crash in Stark County; sheriff's office looking for vehicle that fled scene

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a car that struck a 4-year-old child Monday night in Lexington Township and drove off.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 15500 block of Greenbower Street Northeast.

The sheriff's office said a dark four-door sedan was heading west when it hit the child playing in the road. The car drove off after the crash. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and his parents drove him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputies are looking for the vehicle, which may have a broken headlight and damage on the front passenger's side.

Anyone with information about the car or driver's whereabouts is asked to call the detectives at 330-430-3823 or the anonymous tip line at 330-451-3937.

"This is a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and his family," said Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier. "It is our foremost priority to get to the bottom of what happened, and I assure our community that we will continue to utilize every resource to do just that. We urge the public to come forward with any information that may assist with this ongoing investigation."