43rd Annual Holiday Tree Festival lights up downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The 43rd annual Holiday Tree Festival, a cherished tradition hosted by the volunteers of Akron Children’s, is bringing the magic of the holiday season to the John S. Knight Center from Nov. 16-24.

Since its founding in 1982, the festival has been a way for families to celebrate the holidays while supporting Akron Children’s Hospital.

Admission is free, making it an accessible event for the community to enjoy.

This year’s festival features 165 decorated trees, 80 wreaths, and 155 holiday gifts.

A retail table will offer holiday decorations, small toys, and other festive items for purchase, with proceeds benefiting Akron Children’s.

The event also showcases local entertainment throughout the week.

The festival includes something for everyone, from Grinch and Santa-themed trees to spooky and classic designs.

A standout this year is a tree decorated with photos of children who were cared for in Akron Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Jack Lee, who spent time in the NICU as a newborn, and his mother were moved by the display.

“It takes me back to a really scary time,” said Becky Lee, Jack's mother. “But we’re surrounded by all this Christmas beauty, and that just warms my heart.”

In addition to trees and décor, the festival offers events like "Breakfast with Santa."

Families can enjoy breakfast, a holiday sing-along, and a visit with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 23, from 8:30-10 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 4-12, and free for children under 4. RSVP by Nov. 6. For more information, click HERE.

The festival has raised more than $7.3 million since its inception to support medical research, education, and patient care programs at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Last year alone, it raised over $310,000.

2024 Holiday Tree Festival Hours:



Saturday, Nov. 16: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Nov. 18-22: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.