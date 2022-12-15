440 area code in Northeast Ohio expected to run out by mid-2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved a plan to phase out the 440 area code because it is expected to run out of available phone numbers by mid-2024, according to a news release from PUCO.

For those who currently have a 440 area code, the pre-existing phone numbers will not change once the new one is selected.

Once a new area code is put in place, any new phone number from that point on will have the new area code.

What will the new area code in Northeast Ohio be? That has yet to be determined.

This will be the biggest change to local phone calls since the mandatory 10-digit dialing went into effect in 2021.