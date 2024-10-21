Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

45-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Downtown Cleveland crash

Cleveland EMS, police were called to West 2nd Street and West Huron Road around 1:15 a.m.
Cleveland police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened downtown overnight.
Downtown pedestrian fatal.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened downtown overnight.

Cleveland EMS confirms a 45-year-old man died after he was hit by a car.

Police detained the driver who struck him.

Cleveland EMS and Police were called to West 2nd Street and West Huron Road around 1:15 a.m. Monday after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured a heavily damaged white sedan with a smashed in windshield.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and if the driver was distracted or impaired.

The man who died at the scene has not yet been identified.

The driver is cooperating with police.

It's unclear if he will face any criminal charges.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.