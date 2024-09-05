46-year-old woman dies in hit-skip on SR-59

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash that left a 46-year-old pedestrian dead on State Route 59 near the Walmart in Portage County Wednesday evening.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., a woman, later identified as a 46-year-old woman from Ravenna, was crossing SR-59 near the Walmart Supercenter in Ravenna and struck by an unknown dark-colored pickup truck.

Authorities say the truck fled the scene, leaving the woman on the ground.

Another motorist also struck the woman when she was on the ground, OSHP said. The woman died at the scene. The second driver who struck the woman pulled over to block traffic from other cars hitting her.

Authorities are still searching for the driver who fled the scene.