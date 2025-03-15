46-year-old woman in critical condition after crashing car into Cleveland diner

A 46-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing into a Cleveland diner.

EMS said she was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

A News 5 photographer was on the scene at 3380 W. 46th St. and captured the damages of the car and the building.

Yellow tape was across the car and the front had most of the damage.

News 5 Cleveland

A hole could be seen from the bottom of the diner's front gate on the store.

News 5 Cleveland Car in building

We have reached out to police for more information on the crash.