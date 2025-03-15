Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

46-year-old woman in critical condition after crashing car into Cleveland diner

Car in building.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
Car in building.jpg
Posted

A 46-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing into a Cleveland diner.

EMS said she was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

A News 5 photographer was on the scene at 3380 W. 46th St. and captured the damages of the car and the building.

Yellow tape was across the car and the front had most of the damage.

Car in building 2.jpg

A hole could be seen from the bottom of the diner's front gate on the store.

Car in building 2.jpg
Car in building

We have reached out to police for more information on the crash.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.